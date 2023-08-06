A FOOTBALLER of a Malaga-based team has quitted professional football for Onlyfans.

Miguel Angel Guerrero, goalkeeper of Velez CF, has left the fourth tier of Spanish football for what he believes is a much more profitable career.

The 29-year-old became well-known after taking part in La Isla de las Tentaciones, the Spanish version of Love Island, earlier this year.

The former goalie explained that he made the decision to start an Onlyfans account after receiving several erotic messages during his time in the reality.

“I still had a two-year contract with a good wage but now my motivation is not in football,” Guerrero said.

The ex keeper may no longer be making saves but he will surely start saving more money, as the platform users can pay between €5 and 50€ for a subscription.

“If you want to show non-sexual content you will not make money as Onlyfans is porn. I have a big gay public and I am open to do things that they would enjoy,” he concluded.

