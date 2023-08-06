GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

THE vibrant city of Malaga is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual celebration – the Malaga Fair 2023.

Marking the beginning of a week-long extravaganza, the fair will commence with a captivating display of fireworks and an enchanting drone display next Friday, August 11.

As the summer sun sets next Friday, the night sky above Malaga will come alive with the ‘Umiles – Drone light show.’

A fleet of 240 illuminated drones will take to the air, choreographed to perform a mesmerising dance of lights.

The theme for this year’s drone show is a closely guarded secret, adding to the excitement and anticipation among the residents and visitors alike.

The drone light show is set to begin at 11:50pm, and spectators are advised to gather at vantage points across the city to witness this stunning visual extravaganza.

Following the breathtaking drone display, the midnight sky will be illuminated by the grand ‘piromusical’ – a symphony of fireworks synchronized to music.

The explosive pyrotechnic performance will light up the skyline of Malaga for some twenty minutes.

The fireworks will be launched from a strategic location near the cruise terminal, providing a panoramic view for spectators to enjoy.

The renowned Pirotecnia del Mediterraneo, known for their expertise in creating dazzling displays, has been entrusted with orchestrating this year’s pyromusical spectacle.

The Malaga Fair, locally known as Feria de Malaga, is a time-honoured tradition that dates back to the fifteenth century. Each year, the city comes alive with a myriad of events, including flamenco performances, traditional music, dance, horse parades, and mouthwatering gastronomic delights.

As one of the most prominent festivals in the Andalucian region of Spain, the Malaga Fair attracts visitors from all corners of the globe. This year, the fair organizers have worked tirelessly to curate an extensive program of over 200 events, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

From the opening day till the closing fireworks on August 19, Malaga will be a hub of festivities.

