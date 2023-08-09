2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 215,000

Mijas Costa, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 215,000

BRAND NEW APARTMENTS NEAR BEACH – from €215,000. Ready now and move into these brand new apartments just 5 minutes drive from the beach and in a tranquil setting. These modern apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, fitted kitchens and nice terraces .There is a communal pool and gardens within this secure gated development. You have a garage space and storage room directly under the apartment. There is a supermarket just 3 minutes walk away and shops, restaurants and the beach within 10 minutes walk.. Great opportunity to pick up a lovely apartment at a reduced price. Call us for an… See full property details