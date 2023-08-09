GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

AMIDST the mounting concern over the increasing risk of forest fires within the region, local officials in Nerja have taken a proactive step by announcing the temporary closure of access to the Rio Chillar.

This precautionary measure, set to take effect tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, is grounded in a series of reports from reputable organizations, including Seprona, the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters, and Civil Protection, which collectively warn of the alarming potential for fires in the vicinity.

Among the compelling reports driving this decision is the assessment provided by Seprona (a unit of the Spanish Civil Guard responsible for nature conservation), prompting the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Malaga to appeal for cooperation from local authorities.

According to Javier Rodriguez, Nerja’s Councillor for the Environment, the primary motive behind this decisive action to temporarily close the Chillar river access is the ‘preservation of human safety.’

Rodríguez affirms that the well-being of both local inhabitants and visitors stands as an unequivocal priority, explaining that the temporary suspension of Rio Chillar access is a calculated strategy to mitigate the heightened fire risk and ensure the protection of all concerned.

While the closure may bring about some temporary inconveniences, local officials emphasise their unwavering commitment to upholding public safety and safeguarding the region’s natural ecosystem.

The municipal administration appeals to the understanding and cooperation of the community, underlining the critical import of this decision in safeguarding the lives and heritage of all residents of Velez-Malaga

