ANDALUCIA is bracing for scorching temperatures as meteorological authorities have issued a series of heat alerts across the region for today, Wednesday 9.

The alerts are stratified based on severity, with Cordoba, Granada, and Jaen placed under maximum, red-level alert for intense heat.

Red Alert

AEMET’s data reveals that the Cuenca del Genil region in Granada will be placed under a red alert later today, between noon and 9pm, due to a maximum temperature of 44ºC forecast.

The Guadix and Baza areas are contending with a dual alert scenario: an orange alert for heat with highs of 42ºC expected and a yellow alert for potential storms from 1pm to 8pm.

In Jaen, the Morena and Condado regions, as well as the Guadalquivir Valley, a red-level alert due to soaring temperatures of up to 44ºC has been issued, affective between noon and 9pm.

Meanwhile, Cazorla and Segura, along with the capital and Montes regions, will be under orange alert, predicting temperatures to reach 43ºC.

The red alert for Cordoba Province, active between 1pm and 9pm, has been issued exclusively in the Campiña Cordobesa region, where maximum temperatures are anticipated to reach 44ºC.

Meanwhile, the Sierra and Pedroches areas, as well as the Subbética Cordobesa region, are under an orange alert due to projected maximum temperatures of 42ºC and 43ºC, respectively.

Orange Alert

Malaga Province will be under an orange-level alert between noon and 9pm in Antequera and Ronda, where the mercury is expected to soar to 42ºC and 40ºC, respectively.

Seville Province will face an orange alert in the Campiña Sevillana and Sierra Sur regions, also between noon and 9pm, where maximum temperatures are projected to reach 43ºC and 42ºC, respectively.

The Sierra Norte region has also been issued a yellow alert due to peak temperatures of 39ºC.

Yellow Alert

In Almeria, AEMET’s yellow-level alert for storms and heat will encompass the Valle de Almanzora and Los Velez regions, with maximum temperatures expected to hit 39ºC.

Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas have also been placed under a yellow alert for high temperatures (up to 39ºC).

In the province of Cadiz, a yellow-level alert will in force later today for heat in the Grazalema and Campiña Gaditana regions, where temperatures are anticipated to peak at 39ºC.

In Huelva Province, the State Meteorological Agency has sounded the alarm for high temperatures in Aracena, with a maximum expected temperature of 38ºC.

