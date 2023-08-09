GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

BEACHGOERS in Malaga’s capital are set to experience a shift in their seaside routines as the familiar beach showers have been temporarily made unavailable.

As of yesterday, August 8th, over 579,000 local residents and visiting tourists in Malaga found themselves without access to beach showers, although foot wash facilities continue to remain operational.

While the city’s water supply for its population remains steady, water conservation efforts have led the Malaga City Council to take measures to curtail consumption.

This decision involves the temporary closure of beach showers along the entire Malaga coastline.

To comply with the Junta’s mandate of a 10% reduction in consumption for the Guadalhorce-Limonero water system, the city council has instituted a series of measures affecting more than 579,000 local residents and incoming tourists.

These measures include the temporary suspension of water supply to beach showers, while foot wash services continue.

Additionally, 50% of potable water used for park and garden irrigation has been reduced from 15%, and the closure of the Water Park on Pacifico Street, which employs a closed-loop water system to prevent evaporation, forms part of these efforts.

With these measures in place, the city aims to achieve a 15% reduction in water consumption.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre of Malaga, has reassured that ‘at this point, further conservation measures are not required within the city,’ citing ‘sufficient reserves.’

“There is no need for specific restrictions based on our current data.” de la Torre confirmed.

