A FOREST fire was today declared in Marbella just hours after much of Spain was placed on high alert amid searing temperatures and dry, windy conditions.

An image shared by Andalucia’s forest fire taskforce INFOCA showed a huge column of smoke bellowing from the hills just behind a block of white apartments.

The emergency service said two planes, two helicopters and four groups of firefighters have been drafted in to tackle the inferno, which has since been stablised.

It comes after expats this morning reported seeing what looked like smoke in the air, while hearing helicopters fly back and forth overhead.

Se ha declarado un incendio en la zona de Viñavieja en nuestro municipio, contamos con medios aéreos tres helicópteros y medios terrestres dos unidades de Bomberos y por el momento el incendio está siendo controlado.

One Brit shared a photo from their villa showing a helicopter flying above carrying a containter filled with water.

Ojen town hall said in a statement on Twitter: ‘A fire has been declared in the Viñavieja area in our municipality, we have air resources, three helicopters and land resources, two fire units and for the moment the fire is being controlled.’

Marbella town hall added that no homes have yet been affected by the fire.