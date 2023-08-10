A criminal gang that robbed over 10 houses using a dating app trap have been dismantled in Mallorca.

The 10 gang members, all of them Spanish nationals of which four have been arrested, used a gay dating app to obtain the addresses of the properties, located in Llucmajor, Campos, Santanyi, Arta y Marratxi.

The thieves created fake profiles through which they would first seduce their victims.

The sneaky Don Juanes would then ask the victim to meet at his flat, but the date would never take place.

A few hours before a meeting, members of the criminal group would go near the property.

Minutes before the bogus encounter, the house owner received a message from his date asking if he could pick him up, as his car had broken down.

And when the victim left the house to do this, the thieves would enter the property to rob it.

One of the gang members during the arrest. Photo: Guardia Civil.

“After a number of complaints filed by the victims, we were able to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

Agents seized a number of items that had been robbed, including 10 vehicles that were returned to their owners.

