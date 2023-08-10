FROM new love to old love to bro love, the Balearics seem to be the destination of choice for the world’s celebrities this summer.
For while Shakira has been enjoying the summer at her luxurious Ibiza villa, renowned for its privacy and grandeur, she has also been hosting visits from F1 hotshot Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton has been touring the Balearics aboard a yacht with a bevy of buddies, but he’s still found time to make discreet trips to see Shakira, either in the villa or out for dinner.
While the rumour mill has stopped short of declaring the two the latest romantic tryst, their dalliance have certainly been raising eyebrows.
Just a short island hop away, Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been basking in the mountainous tranquillity of their Mallorcan vacation home.
The mansion boasts a heliport for swift arrivals and departures, paired with sweeping ocean vistas that extend down to a private yacht at their disposal.
The celebrity couple, miraculously remaining married for 23 years now, have shared glimpses of their summer holiday.
The luxury adventures began in Italy, made a pit-stop in Ireland and now they are basking in the Mallorcan sun.
Meanwhile, keeping a lower profile, Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been spotted cruising the Balearics aboard a luxury yacht.
The Wolf of Wall Street and Spiderman have been best bros since starting out their acting careers in 1990 at just 12 years of age.
Eyewitnesses have reported glimpsing the stars enjoying the finest offerings of Ibiza’s culinary scene, with numerous restaurant outings to their name.
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia have also spent the last few weeks in Palma, ostensibly on their summer holidays but with numerous public engagements.
A captivating glance between Letizia and Felipe during a dinner at the Copa del Rey de Vela trophy ceremony set the media aflame.
It was picked up by Britain’s Daily Mail, which in turn set the Spanish media abuzz at the gushing praise for the royal couple in foreign media.
The Spanish royal family is now poised to retreat into privacy for their summer break aboard a chartered yacht.
READ MORE:
- 427 super-high earners living in Spain’s Balearic Islands pocketed over €50,000 each month in 2021
- Briton, 42, is arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine in Ibiza
- FOUR-STAR WARS: Things get heated at Costa del Sol luxury hotel as ‘grown men behaving like kids’ fight over sunbeds