FROM new love to old love to bro love, the Balearics seem to be the destination of choice for the world’s celebrities this summer.

For while Shakira has been enjoying the summer at her luxurious Ibiza villa, renowned for its privacy and grandeur, she has also been hosting visits from F1 hotshot Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has been touring the Balearics aboard a yacht with a bevy of buddies, but he’s still found time to make discreet trips to see Shakira, either in the villa or out for dinner.

Lewis Hamilton has been rumoured to be cranking it up a notch with Shakira, spotted together in Ibiza this summer (Credit Image: © Alessio De Marco/LPS via ZUMA Press Wire) Shakira has been laying low in her Ibiza villa where sources have reported that she has been entertaining Lewis Hamilton (Credit: c Walt Disney Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/)

While the rumour mill has stopped short of declaring the two the latest romantic tryst, their dalliance have certainly been raising eyebrows.

Just a short island hop away, Hollywood power couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been basking in the mountainous tranquillity of their Mallorcan vacation home.

The mansion boasts a heliport for swift arrivals and departures, paired with sweeping ocean vistas that extend down to a private yacht at their disposal.

The celebrity couple, miraculously remaining married for 23 years now, have shared glimpses of their summer holiday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looking sultry in the Capri azure in Mallorca. Credit: catherinezetajones / Instagram Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas posing in Ireland while hitting a few rounds. Credit: catherinezetajones / Instagram

The luxury adventures began in Italy, made a pit-stop in Ireland and now they are basking in the Mallorcan sun.

Meanwhile, keeping a lower profile, Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been spotted cruising the Balearics aboard a luxury yacht.

The Wolf of Wall Street and Spiderman have been best bros since starting out their acting careers in 1990 at just 12 years of age.

Leo Dicaprio and Tobey Maguire pictured on holiday together in 2016 – the duo have been friends for over 30 years

Eyewitnesses have reported glimpsing the stars enjoying the finest offerings of Ibiza’s culinary scene, with numerous restaurant outings to their name.

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia have also spent the last few weeks in Palma, ostensibly on their summer holidays but with numerous public engagements.

A captivating glance between Letizia and Felipe during a dinner at the Copa del Rey de Vela trophy ceremony set the media aflame.

Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with daughters Princess of Asturias Leonor de Borbon and Sofia de Borbon during holiday in Mallorca on Monday, 31 July 2023.

It was picked up by Britain’s Daily Mail, which in turn set the Spanish media abuzz at the gushing praise for the royal couple in foreign media.

The Spanish royal family is now poised to retreat into privacy for their summer break aboard a chartered yacht.

