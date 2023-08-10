COVID-19 cases in Mallorca have rocketed by 124.8% at the start of August compared to a month earlier, but a leading expert says the situation is ‘not alarming’.

The latest figures published by IB-Salut on August 3 showed there were 852 active coronavirus infections and as of Thursday, 43 people were being treated for Covid in Mallorca hospitals.

The majority of patients- 26- are in Son Espases Hospital, with nine in Manacor, five in Inca, and three at Son Llatzer.

Elsewhere in the Balearics, two patients are in hospital with Covid on Menorca but none on Ibiza.

The head of Son Espases Microbiology department, Dr. Antonio Oliver, says that increased cases are being reported after patients go to local medical centres to report respiratory problems and are given a Covid antigen test.

“Most of the people have been vaccinated and have mild infections while those who are more vulnerable or are unvaccinated have a slightly more severe infection,” he said.

Despite the rising numbers, Dr. Oliver said that the situation ‘is something that is not alarming’.

Public Health and Preventive Medicine specialist, Joan Carles March, confirmed that ‘coronavirus is again on the rise in Spain but figures show no warning signs’.

“We must be vigilant with the disease and control it in time to prevent the arrival of autumn and winter heralding problems due to a lack of control of cases.”