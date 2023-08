A British man has been arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine in Ibiza.

The 42-year-old was found with 35 wraps of the drug in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police believe the drugs were set to be sold to third parties as the quantity ‘exceeded the maximum amount for personal consumption’.

The Brit was arrested at around 3.45am for a ‘crime against public health’.

He was processed at a Policia Nacional station and will appear before a court at a later date.