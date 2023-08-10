SITUATED in the historic city center of Jaen, the Centro Cultural Baños Árabes Palacio de Villardompardo has observed a notable rise in visitor numbers, reflecting a 13% uptick compared to the same period in 2022.

The data highlights a surge in attendance, with April, March, and May emerging as the busiest months.

During the first seven months of 2023, a total of 53,725 individuals explored the diverse cultural offerings of the Baños Arabes Cultural Center.

This increase underscores a growing interest in cultural experiences, showing a positive rebound from the pandemic challenges.

April drew the most significant crowd, with 13,149 enthusiasts visiting the centre, with March and May attracting 9,754 and 9,188 visitors respectively.

These numbers reaffirm the centre’s appeal to both locals and tourists, cementing its reputation as a popular destination.

With its seven floors encompassing museum spaces and versatile areas, the Baños Arabes Cultural Center offers a dynamic fusion of heritage conservation and cultural promotion, housing attractions such as the well-preserved Arabic Baths and the magnificent Palace from the late 16th century.

Admission to the centre is free, ensuring accessibility for all.

Operating hours are Tuesday to Saturday and public holidays, from 9am to 10 pm, with Sunday hours from 9 am to 3 pm.

