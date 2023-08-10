AN ACTING course that will have the same academic value as an A-level will launch at the Gibraltar College in partnership with a local academy.

The Department of Education has teamed up with the Gibraltar Academy of Music and the Performing Arts (GAMPA) to offer the BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Acting Performance.

Students over 16-years-old that want to use the course to progress their acting career at a higher level will be able to take the course.

Acting students will learn performance techniques, communication skills and teamwork on the BTEC course.

GAMPA director Christian Santos said it would ‘offer students the opportunity to continue their education in acting and drama through a different vocational pathway’.

It follows the success of a similar BTEC in Music Performance at the same Gibraltar College.

Authorities have designed the course to be taken with other Level 3 qualifications to be able to add up their UCAS points for university access.

Employers and professional bodies have taken part in deciding the course content to give learners the best possible chance of success in their acting career.

They will be able to improve their personal techniques in both solo and ensemble performance, the joint statement read.

Minister of Culture and Education John Cortes said the goal of the course was to ‘widen the scope of vocational opportunities’ available to young people on the Rock.

“Performing Arts are big in Gibraltar and I have no doubt that this will be a popular course,” he said.

“We are now well equipped to fulfil the dreams of many of our young people in these field,” he added.

Recent UK performances by Gibraltarian theatrical groups have proved the value of drama courses held at Bayside and Westside schools.

The acting BTEC will be on offer at the Gibraltar College from the 2023-24 student year along with ten other Level 3 courses.

