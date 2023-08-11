A FRENCH tourist allegedly performed oral sex on a young man without his knowledge as he laid asleep on a sunbed following a drunken night out in Magaluf.

The holidaymaker, 37, approached the tourist, 21, also French, who had fallen asleep next to his friend on the beach at around 6am last Tuesday.

The shirtless suspect, donning sunglasses and a fluorescent yellow cap, allegedly pulled down the victim’s trousers and began performing unsolicited oral sex.

He was only caught because a group of nearby Danish men began recording the moment on a mobile phone, assuming that the two men knew each other.

However when the attacker saw the group he fled the scene in a panic, raising suspicions.

The Danes awoke the victim and showed him the video, which he immediately took to the Guardia Civil before filing a police report.

Police analysed the video and managed to track down the suspect later that same evening.

The victim told police he could not remember anything from the night before after his ninth drink, reports Ultima Hora.

The attacker initially denied being the man in the video before confessing to the crime.

He has been released on bail after posting a €2,500 bond ahead of a later court date.