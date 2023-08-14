NO-ONE wants to stay in at night – not after hiding from the sun all day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go to the cinema. In fact, Spain’s fabulous open-air screens are one of the best things about warm and breezy summer night, whether in the city or on the beach.

Not all are still running in August, but here we round up the best that are.

Ibiza Cinema Paradiso – (Multiple locations – Amante beach club, Petunia, Atzaro)

Cinema Paradiso Ibiza is bringing outdoor film screenings to you this August and September.

These screenings of classics and new releases take place across the whole of Ibiza and even include some beach showings in Talamanca, Cala Llonga and Figueretas Beach. Usually they are shown in their original language and have subtitles. A bean bag is included in the price as well as unlimited popcorn and a drink. Make sure to get your tickets beforehand as the events are very popular.

Mallorca Cinema Pla (16 Carrer Frontó, Sineu)

Showing films until the 30th August, Fronton Sineu partnered with Rosa Blanca offers an outdoor cinema with a gastronomic experience with ‘Cinema Pla’. The films are screened in their original language (paired with cuisine from the country of the film). Bringing Cinema al Fresco Summer Programming to Mallorca, films include Volver, paired with a Mediterranean dish; and Shoplifters, which will be paired with Japanese cuisine. Several films will be in English or have English subtitles. All information and reservations are at eventbrite.es

Valencia CCCCinema (Calle del Museu, 2)

Centre del Carme Cultura Contemporania (CCCC) is hosting the 5th edition of the CCCCinema d’Estiu with 25 European comedies. The films are in their original language with Spanish subtitles and will be shown until August 31. Thirteen Countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy have films featured here. Before some, there will be a showing of an episode of the new fiction series ‘CCCC Stories’ – so go early if you want to see that. There is no need to get a ticket – just arrive at the Gothic Cloister of the CCCC on the day of the movie before 10pm, admission is free and no reservation is needed.

Madrid Cibeles de Cine (Plaza Cibeles, 1)

Enjoy a wide range of films at the Galleria de Cristal in CentroCentro until September 14. Screenings start at 10pm but you are more than welcome to enjoy the restaurant area, exhibition and the specific thematic events from 8pm. There are 650 chairs, all with cushions, and you will listen to the film through wireless headphones so no distractions! Admission is €6 at the box office and €7 online. Tickets are available now.

Sevilla Summer Cinema – (C. Navarro Caro, 50, Tomares, Sevilla)

Enjoy more than just a movie at Tomares Cinema this summer. With tapas, hamburgers and sandwiches as well as snacks available to buy, you won’t get hungry at these showings. Admission is only €5 and the films start at 10.30pm. Tickets are available now for the end of August and will soon be available for September.

Sevilla Cine Zona – (Gta. Palacio de Congresos, 1)

Cine Zona has a unique environment with a tropically decorated terrace to view the best movies this year from. A showing a day until September 10th, films include the highly anticipated Barbie, Ticket to Paradise and Minions: Rise of the Gru for the children. Prices range from €3 to €6 and will take place at Glorieta Palacio de Congresos.

Barcelona Mecal Air (Carrer de Joan d’Àustria, 126)

Mecal Air returns to screen a multitude of recently-released short films until September 15 at Museo Can Framis. The works dip into a range of different genres including comedy, horror, sci-fi and animation. Admission is free and doors open at 8pm although the film will not start until 9.30pm. No outdoor food and beverages can be brought in, but there will be a designated area for refreshments inside. Make sure to get there in plenty of time to get a good spot as admission is free.