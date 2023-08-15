3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Radazul with pool garage - € 278,000

Radazul, Tenerife 3 beds 3 baths € 278,000

Exclusive semi-detached house with pool and sea views in the prestigious urbanization of Radazul. It has a large living room, kitchen, toilet, three bedrooms, study, garage and recently renovated community pool surrounded by gardens.The chalet is designed with a practical and functional layout. The main floor is accessed through a large terrace that allows you to enjoy views of the sea and panoramic views of the surroundings.Passing this terrace, we find the main entrance, where we access a large living room with a dining area. At the end of the room, passing the arches, a relaxation area… See full property details