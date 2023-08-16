MALAGA Airport has achieved a remarkable milestone with a record-breaking July, welcoming over 2.4 million passengers.

The previous record, set in July 2019, has been surpassed with a significant increase of 1,500 more flights this year.

July 2022 registered unprecedented traffic at Malaga Airport, recording a total of 2,432,411 passengers and 17,320 operations.

These figures indicate a promising rebound in tourism, boosted by the return of international travellers.

The strong momentum is poised to extend into this month of August, as the airport anticipates an even busier month.

The 17.8% increase in passenger numbers last month, compared to July 2022, reflects the revival of both domestic and international travel.

Of the total 2,425,610 passengers counted, a significant portion – 2,020,630 – opted for international flights, marking an 18.4% growth compared to the same period last year.

The UK takes the lead as the primary international source of visitors, contributing 606,603 travellers, trailed by Germany with 183,643, followed by France with 146,222, the Netherlands with 118,661, and Ireland with 118,322.

Additionally, 404,980 passengers travelled within Spain, reinforcing the strength of the domestic market, surpassing figures from the previous year by 15.7%.

International operations at the airport increased by 14.5%, totalling 13,468 compared to 2022, while flights to Spanish airports rose by 10.8%, reaching a total of 3,394.

This surge in activity has set new operational milestones for Malaga Airport, showcasing its enduring strength over its century-long history.

Nationally, Aena’s network in Spain also reports impressive figures for July.

The network achieved its own passenger record of 29,762,051, marking a 10% increase from the same month in 2022 and 1.2% growth compared to pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

With more flights and cargo movements, this growth reflects a broader trend of recovery in the aviation sector.

Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport stood out, registering the highest number of passengers for the month with 5.5 million, representing a robust 10.3% growth from the previous year.

Other airports, including Barcelona-El Prat and Palma de Mallorca, also contributed to Spain’s overall positive aviation performance.

