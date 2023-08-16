ANDALUCIA is poised to make a significant leap in space technology with the upcoming launch of its inaugural nanosatellite, named ‘Platero’.

Consisting of six ten-centimetre-cubed units, the nanosatellite is equipped with a high-precision camera capable of capturing ground-level imagery at a resolution of nearly five meters.

The project, led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development in collaboration with the Agricultural and Fisheries Management Agency (Agapa), aims to achieve this milestone by the end of 2023.

Carmen Crespo, the minister overseeing the initiative, has highlighted that ‘Platero’ stands out in the realm of nanosatellites.

“It will be one of the most innovative nanosatellites to date, using an advanced multispectral camera for imaging.” Crespo said, highlighting the technological progress and breakthrough potential this project represents.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to technological progress, with a core mission to assess climate change’s impact on agriculture and fisheries, and enhance biodiversity management.” Crespo added.

Orbiting at an altitude of 560 kilometres, the satellite will complete an orbit over Andalucia every forty-eight hours, facilitating comprehensive data collection.

The project, which forms part of a European project called Smartfood, aims to achieve greater food security and quality through sustainable agricultural production and maritime research.

