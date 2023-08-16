THREE wanted paedophiles have been arrested in Spain after fleeing the US and hiding out among the expat community, it emerged today.

A 71-year-old, a 55-year-old and a 23-year-old were tracked down as part of three separate operations across Madrid, Barcelona and Gran Canaria.

The 55-year-old raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter in 2014, causing her to fall pregnant with his child.

When a DNA test confirmed he was the father, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but he had already left the country for Barcelona, before settling in Benidorm in Alicante.

He lived among the expat community for several months, reports Spanish newspaper La Razon, before travelling to Gran Canaria, where he was arrested by Guardia Civil in Vecindario.

Three wanted paedophiles have been arrested in Spain after fleeing the US and hiding out among the expat community (Pictured: One of the suspects being processed)

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old, according to the US authorities, was part of a criminal network dedicated to exchanging child pornography.

In 2010, the FBI detected an IP address used by this criminal network, which was found to be located in Miami.

After searching his home, the force discovered a large amount of multimedia files with paedophile content on his computer, and arrested him.

He claimed he had downloaded the sickening images for investigative purposes and the judge released him ahead of trial, however he failed to appear in court.

Authorities discovered he had fled to Honduras, where he became a citizen to avoid extradition.

However, after learning that he had recently travelled to Spain, the FBI contacted the UCO of the Guardia Civil, who arrested the fugitive in the town of Getafe in Madrid, where he apparently led a normal life among the community.

The 23 year old is accused of threatening and coercing a minor through a well-known messaging platform for gamers, forcing them to record pornographic material of themselves, which he later sold.

The events allegedly occurred on several occasions, between October 2022 and January 2023, in Kalamazoo County (Michigan) in the United States.

Incredibly, he was found to be studying a Master’s Degree in Quantum Science and Technology at the University of Barcelona.

He was tracked down by Guardia Civil and arrested. They are all expected to be extradited to the US.