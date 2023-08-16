MALAGA and Granada have been named among Spain’s top 10 cities with the highest cost of living.

According to a study carried out by savings platform Kelisto on the most expensive cities in the country, Granada and Malaga rank sixth and 10th respectively.

The website analysed a total of 17 factors to establish the final ranking, including the prices of renting and buying a property, utility bills, public transport, food and recreational activities such as going to the cinema or having a pint of beer.

Regarding these variables, the cost of living in Granada is 7.89% higher than the national average, while Malaga’s is slightly over 5%.

Which contrasts with the average household income in the two cities, as families in Granada and Malaga earn 14.2% and 11.8% less than Spain’s average.

The study further claims that Malaga is one of the cities in Spain where buying a house is more expensive, with properties averaging 260,000€, over 41% more than the country’s average.

And Costa del Sol’s capital ranks sixth in the property rental table, as flats in the city have an average monthly rent of 1,260€.

The study, which has analysed Spain’s 50 provincial capitals, places San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, as Spain’s most expensive city.

On the other hand, Galicia’s Lugo has been identified as the Spanish city with the lowest cost of living.

In Andalucia, Jaen is the least expensive city to live in, ranking 37th overall, followed by Huelva (31st).

