4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Coin with pool garage - € 375,000

Coín, Málaga 4 beds 2 baths € 375,000

Beautifully presented family home in a valley and just a 10-minute drive to the town centre and its historical whitewashed village. The main detached house has two double bedrooms, with a third easily possible, one of the bedrooms comes with an en-suite and a further family bathroom. A very attractive and cosy living room with a large log burner and large patio doors and windows giving plenty of light and views to the garden and countryside. A bright an airy well fitted kitchen is off the lounge with a dining room, this room could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom with very little cost,…