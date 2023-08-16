AN alert has been issued in Andalucia and Baleares due to a new heatwave that will affect the regions over the weekend and next week.

Thermometers in a number of municipalities in Andalucia will reach 43? on Sunday, while Mallorca will experience 38? in some areas.

“Most of Spain will experience a rise in temperatures, which will be unusually high for this time of year, over the weekend and next week,” Spain’s Weather Agency Aemet said on Twitter, now called X.

In Andalucia, Cordoba will remain as the hottest spot with maximum temperatures of 43? on Sunday and Monday, followed by Sevilla, where 42? will be reached those same days.

However, Malaga city, where 37? will be hit on Saturday, will then experience cooler temperatures between 25? and 31? from Sunday to Tuesday, similarly to Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola and Benalmadena.

Meanwhile, Baleares will also be affected by the heatwave, although temperatures will not surpass 40?.

?? Estos próximos días, las temperaturas serán altas, sobre todo en el este peninsular y Baleares. Pero a partir del fin de semana, el calor se intensificará y se extenderá a la mayor parte del país. Será un nuevo episodio cálido, con temperaturas inusualmente altas para la época pic.twitter.com/1FElWtInuS — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 16, 2023

Even though 38? are to be reached in some parts of Mallorca, Palma temperatures will range between 24? and 35? from Sunday to Tuesday, with Monday being the hottest day.

