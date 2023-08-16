AN alert has been issued in Andalucia and Baleares due to a new heatwave that will affect the regions over the weekend and next week.
Thermometers in a number of municipalities in Andalucia will reach 43? on Sunday, while Mallorca will experience 38? in some areas.
“Most of Spain will experience a rise in temperatures, which will be unusually high for this time of year, over the weekend and next week,” Spain’s Weather Agency Aemet said on Twitter, now called X.
In Andalucia, Cordoba will remain as the hottest spot with maximum temperatures of 43? on Sunday and Monday, followed by Sevilla, where 42? will be reached those same days.
However, Malaga city, where 37? will be hit on Saturday, will then experience cooler temperatures between 25? and 31? from Sunday to Tuesday, similarly to Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola and Benalmadena.
Meanwhile, Baleares will also be affected by the heatwave, although temperatures will not surpass 40?.
Even though 38? are to be reached in some parts of Mallorca, Palma temperatures will range between 24? and 35? from Sunday to Tuesday, with Monday being the hottest day.
Read more:
- The Mediterranean Sea to reach the highest August temperature ever recorded on the Valencian coastline
- New heatwave with temperatures of over 40 degrees to hit Spain’s Alicante Province this Thursday
- High temperatures claim 213 lives in Spain’s Andalucia during July