MARBELLA City Council has initiated the construction of a new section of seaside promenade in the Las Chapas region, located adjacent to the prestigious Don Carlos Hotel.

This development comes with a combined investment of €292,358.53, and the announcement was made by Mayor Angeles Muñoz last Thursday, August 17.

According to Mayor Muñoz, the primary objective of the local government is to ‘underscore the significance of the promenade by designating it as a project of emblematic importance.’

In an official statement, Muñoz provided specific project details. The promenade will connect the El Laurel beach bar and the 5-star Don Carlos Hotel, covering approximately 200 square meters behind the protective dune barrier.

The undertaking has been entrusted to Agua y Energia de Granda S. L., a selected contractor for the project, with an awarded contract amounting to €292,358.53.

The financing of this initiative will be shared between Marbella’s City Council and the Malaga Provincial Council.

The new promenade is due to be finalised by the end of September.

