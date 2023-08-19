NESTLED just a stone’s throw away from Benahavis lies a natural marvel considered one the most spectacular gorges in Spain’s Andalucia; Angosturas del Guadalmina, a stunning river gorge etched by the Guadalmina River.

The Guadalmina River, originating near Igualeja in the Sierra Bermeja of Serrania de Ronda, winds its way for 28 km before meeting the sea at Guadalmina Beach in San Pedro de Alcantara, Marbella, Malaga.

This area offers an ideal setting for river walking and canyoning.

Embarking on the river walking route commences at the ‘Charca de las Mozas’ area, situated just above the A-7175 km marker on a sharp bend.

A pathway descends to the river’s edge, inviting participants to leap into the deep pool from the towering rocks encircling it.

Following the ‘Charca de las Mozas,’ the ‘Angosturas’ canyon emerges, extending 1,100 meters until its conclusion at the ‘Charca de los Tubos.’

The entire route takes approximately two hours at a leisurely pace, with a descent of 50 metres.

The crystalline waters of the Guadalmina River form a natural pool in Benahavis during the summer, drawing crowds during warm evenings.

Despite its serene appearance, vigilance is advised due to potentially slippery surrounding rocks and swimming may be subject to local or health regulations.

The pool is conveniently situated just meters from the road, offering parking spaces for vehicles.

