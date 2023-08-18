A NUMBER of people in a sailing boat have been caught shooting at killer whales at the Strait of Gibraltar.
Disgraceful footage shows the boat owners firing several shots at a pod of killer whales near the beaches of Tarifa.
The moment was captured on camera by a number of holidaymakers travelling in a tourist boat, who asked the shooters to cease fire.
Spain’s animalist party PACMA has confirmed they will ask authorities to take measures against the occupants of the boat.
In a statement, the animal rights party has remembered that killer whales are catalogued as a vulnerable species by the Spanish Threatened Species Association (CEEA) and that therefore, any act aiming to kill, capture, chase or disturb them is forbidden.
