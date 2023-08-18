A NUMBER of people in a sailing boat have been caught shooting at killer whales at the Strait of Gibraltar.

Disgraceful footage shows the boat owners firing several shots at a pod of killer whales near the beaches of Tarifa.

The moment was captured on camera by a number of holidaymakers travelling in a tourist boat, who asked the shooters to cease fire.

Spain’s animalist party PACMA has confirmed they will ask authorities to take measures against the occupants of the boat.

¡A tiros con las orcas!

Nos hacen llegar este vídeo que, según se informa, ha sido grabado en el Estrecho, desde una embarcación de observación turística.



Las orcas están catalogadas como especie vulnerable en el Catálogo Español de Especies Amenazadas (CEEA), por lo que está… pic.twitter.com/fhhsSqGLFF — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) August 18, 2023 A tweet published by Pacma showing the horrible footage

In a statement, the animal rights party has remembered that killer whales are catalogued as a vulnerable species by the Spanish Threatened Species Association (CEEA) and that therefore, any act aiming to kill, capture, chase or disturb them is forbidden.

