3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Torre de la Horadada - € 159,500

Torre de la Horadada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 159,500

Would you like to live within walking distance of the sea? Then look no further, we have the ideal property for you. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, .. a lot of space. Here you will find peace and yet also close to the fun activity that the coastal city of Torre de la Horadada has to offer, the best of all worlds! A house with nice terraces all around, when you enter the front door you enter a beautiful living room with a fireplace, next to it is a large bedroom (the wall can be removed to make an even larger living space) At the back of the house is the large kitchen with space for a dishwasher,… See full property details