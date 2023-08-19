MORE than 51,000 tons of waste were generated on the Costa del Sol in July this year.

According to the Association of Western Costa del Sol Municipalities, a total of 51,097.45 tons of waste were processed at the region’s Environmental Complex for waste treatment, located in Casares.

Although they may come as shocking, the figures show a decrease in the amount of waste generated, which was nearly 6% higher in July 2022.

“This waste reduction could be a consequence of citizens becoming more environmentally conscious and recycling more,” Manuel Cardeña, the Association’s President, said.

An image showing the enormous amounts of waste registered. Photo: Complejo Ambiental Costa del Sol.

However, the spokesman insisted that there is a significant increase in human-generated waste during the summer period due to the ‘arrival of hundreds of thousands of visitors.’

Regarding this, he believes that local governments need to rethink the current legislation for towns and cities dealing with mass tourism.

“Municipalities do not receive compensation from other administrations for the effort in terms of production costs, increased work and staff overload,” he said.

