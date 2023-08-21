A ‘HIGHLY toxic’ Asian hornet has been found in a homeowner’s garden in Andalucia.

Health officials have sounded the alarm after the invasive species, officially called Vespa Orientalis, was spotted in the Azahar development in Jaen.

The city council is asking anyone who may have seen one of the insects to contact the emergency services via the 112 number.

They have warned residents ‘to not act alone’ as the wasps are ‘very toxic’.

Its sting is extremely painful for humans while its venom can often spark an allergic reaction.

Manuel Escudero, the head of the Fire Extinction and Prevention and Rescue Service, said: “We have a specific spray for this insect that does not affect others such as the bees, which are protected.”

The Asian hornet is an invasive species found in Central Asia, Southwest Asia, the entire Middle East and Northeast Africa.

In recent years it has expanded to Cyprus and parts of southern Europe, arriving to Spain in 2012.

They are mostly present in Cadiz but are now moving north east to the Valencia area, reports Andalucia Informacion.

The pests kill honey bees by destroying their colonies before eating them and their honey.