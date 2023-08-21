A BEACH in the Valencia region was closed on Monday after a shark was thought to have been spotted in the waters.

The decision was taken by the council in the municipality of Alboraia in order to guarantee the safety of bathers, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Lifeguards at La Patacona beach thought they had spotted blue sharks’ fins and raised the red flag on the beach in response.

But the council later reopened the waters after experts confirmed that the sighting was in fact just a large fish that had come closer to the shore than is usual.

There have been a series of genuine shark sightings in Spain so far this summer, with a beach closed in nearby Safor at the weekend due to the presence of a blue shark.

On Friday, the council in Oliva also closed its beaches due to a shark sighting.

Blue sharks rarely bite humans, and usually feed instead on invertebrates such as squid and octopuses, as well as lobster, shrimp and crabs.

