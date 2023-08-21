ANDALUCIA’S current heatwave will last until this Saturday, but temperatures could fall by 10 C on Sunday, according to the Spanish Weather Agency (Aemet).

This summer’s fourth heatwave is hitting most of the Andalucian territory, however, Malaga province is experiencing much cooler temperatures than the rest of the region.

Extremely hot temperatures of nearly 44 C hit various areas of Cordoba and Sevilla provinces last weekend, when the heatwave started.

As it often occurs, Cordoba and Sevilla will be the hottest spots in the region, experiencing temperatures up to 43 C during this week.

Meanwhile, Sevilla residents will also face maximum temperatures of 43 C, but these will decrease to 37 C on Sunday.

Municipalities in Almeria will experience temperatures up to 38 C until Wednesday, but will go down to 32 C on Thursday and to 30 C on Sunday.

A similar pattern will be seen in Cadiz, where the maximum temperature will fall by 4 C, from 35 C to 31 C, during Saturday night.

In Granada, although 40 C could be reached during the week, cooler temperatures between 21 C and 37 C will be experienced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Malaga will remain as the coolest region in the autonomous community, with temperatures not surpassing 32 C during the week.

However, in contrast to the other Andalucian provinces, temperatures in the Costa del Sol’s capital will experience a slight increase on Sunday, when thermometers could hit 33 C.

