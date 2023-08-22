2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 144,950

Punta Prima, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 144,950

Your Dream Home presents to you this Lovely Townhouse located in Punta Prima which is within walking distance to amenities. The property consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living/dining area and a fully fitted kitchen. The property benefits from a terraced area to the front and back, air conditioning, roof solarium, alarm and underground parking. The gated complex offers you a large communal swimming pool and gardens. Punta Prima is a Spanish seaside tourist resort located on the southern Costa Blanca within 30 minutes of two international airports, Murcia and Alicante. The beaches are some… See full property details