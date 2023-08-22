THE boat Captain who is said to be responsible for the spill of heavy fuel oil in the Bay of Gibraltar earlier this month has been charged.

Korean man Kim Sangsob, 56, the Captain of the tanker known as Gas Venus, was charged with one count of discharge into or allowing escaping into, British Gibraltar Territorial Waters oil of any description and one count of damaging a resting place of a wild animal of a European protected species.

His vessel took on fuel a short distance from the South Mole, causing a heavy fuel oil spill on August 1.

Some of the oil washed ashore in Gibraltar, leading to the temporary closure of Camp Bay and Rosia Bay.

The Captain was charged following an investigation by Royal Gibraltar Police Marine Section officers, with assistance from the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Environment Department of the Environment.

Sangsob was bailed and will appear before the Magistrate’s Court this Friday, August 25.

