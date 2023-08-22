Progres street wins this years best decorated street at the 2023 Gracia street festival in Barcalona.

The Gracia festival is considered Barcelona’s most welcoming street festival,every year over the five days you can experience Catalan traditions, concerts and activities whilst the locals compete in a street decoration competition.

This year 23 streets competed against each other to win best decorated street but only one street can win and htis year the winning street created a walkway of leaves before you entrer an anthill.

Second place went to Mozart Street with there Alice in Wonderland theme.

photo by:Miquel Munoz Photo by:Roger Ibáñez Photo by:Joan brebo

Ja heu vist tots els balcons i finestres guarnides d'aquesta #FMGràcia23? ? Són una preciositat! Aquí teniu totes les adreces perquè no us en perdeu cap! ?https://t.co/mmUj6In8L0 pic.twitter.com/kJrmBpD4vK — Festa Major de Gràcia (@festagracia) August 20, 2023

