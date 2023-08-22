Progres street wins this years best decorated street at the 2023 Gracia street festival in Barcalona.
The Gracia festival is considered Barcelona’s most welcoming street festival,every year over the five days you can experience Catalan traditions, concerts and activities whilst the locals compete in a street decoration competition.
This year 23 streets competed against each other to win best decorated street but only one street can win and htis year the winning street created a walkway of leaves before you entrer an anthill.
Second place went to Mozart Street with there Alice in Wonderland theme.
Check out the festivals instargram @fmgracia or twitter @festagracia to see more pictures from this years events.
READ MORE:
- Local artists host street photography exhibition of UK cities Manchester, London, Bristol and more
- Temperatures to plummet by up to 10C across Andalucia this weekend as FOURTH heatwave of the summer finally comes to an end
- PaddyPower removes ‘offensive’ Gibraltar post after complaint from Chief Minister