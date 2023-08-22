A VILLAJOYOSA court is investigating the kidnapping of a man, 28, who was forced to pose for degrading naked photos at the behest of a husband who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

The dramatic response to the extra-marital liaison happened in March with the victim telling the Guardia Civil that he was threatened with an axe if he did not comply with the husband’s wishes.

The victim has since needed psychological treatment and his aggressor, aged in his 40s, was arrested but accepted his right not to testify.

He was bailed but a restraining order was granted to keep him away from the other man.

The court is looking at charges of sexual assault, threats, and degrading treatment.

After the extra-marital affair- which took place last year- was discovered, the husband constantly called the younger lover on the phone and threatened to kill him.

He finally agreed to meet in person after agreeing on a location but on his arrival, he drove him to a finca that he owned in a remote area of Villajoyosa.

Once there, an axe was brandished at him and he was forced to strip naked.

The husband took photos on his phone and made fun of him, including the size of his private parts, which he said made him wonder why his wife would show any interest in him.

As the victim cried, he placed the axe on his head and even took some of the photos on the victim’s own phone ‘as a souvenir’.

As he drove him back to town, he pulled out a wad of euro bills, and said: “If you had not come, I would have paid all of this to have your legs broken.”

The ordeal did not stop there as two days later, the man called the victim again to demand a meeting under the bogus pretext of uninstalling spyware that had been put on his mobile phone.

He again took him to the same finca, where after manipulating the phone, he suddenly told him:: “Do you want to see the gun I have? I’ll finish you off soon.”

Once again, he forced him to undress and began to take more pictures, pretending that he was having oral sex.

Travelling back in the car, the husband showed fits of rage and threatened to slash the victim’s throat with the knife.

The phone calls kept coming for several days where the husband said ‘he did not want to see him in town,’ but if he did, ‘he was going to show him affection’.

The victim mustered up the courage to go to the Guardia Civil but told them that out of fear, he had deleted most of the photos and threatening photographs.

A search of the finca matched up some of the furniture in some of the images and officers also discovered the axe used to make the physical threats.

