A MONKEYPOX outbreak has been declared in Spain’s Barcelona after half a dozen cases have been detected in the city in the last month.

A total of six monkeypox patients with no epidemiological link between them have been identified, according to Barcelona’s Public Health Agency.

The leading health institution also explains that it seems all six people were infected outside Catalunya.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus and its most common symptoms are painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

It can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals

Although most people recover fully, it can cause more severe symptoms and even death in a small number of patients.

A public health emergency of international concern was declared by WHO in July 2022 due to an escalating global outbreak of the disease, which ended on May 11 this year after a sustained decline in cases.

Health experts believe vaccination is the most effective preventive measure against monkeypox, as it can prevent people from contracting it, reduce symptoms and limit transmission.

