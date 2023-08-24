A GANG of ‘Spanish youths’ are terrorising expats on the Costa del Sol by storming into their houses late at night and carrying out violent robberies, it has emerged.

A British man, in his 60s, has become the latest target of the group after he was assaulted, tied up and tasered in his own home in the popular expat haven of Alhaurin el Grande – before his friend was targeted just days later.

The picturesque village lies just a few miles inland from the likes of Marbella on the Costa del Sol.

It is believed the attackers last week received a ‘tip off’ that the Brit had just received a cash deposit of around €12,000 for the sale of the home, as he was planning on returning to England.

ARE YOU A VICTIM OF THIS GROUP? Email us a tips@theolivepress.es

The three assailants kicked his door down at 10pm just as the victim was eating dinner alone, it is claimed.

Once tied up and gagged, they began beating him and asking him ‘where is the money?’

Pictures from the scene suggest the Brit put up a good fight, reports Diario Sur, but he eventually told them where to find the cash.

They fled the scene immediately after taking the money and are still believed to be on the run.

The Briton eventually managed to free himself from the zip ties and alert the neighbours, who called police.

The Policia Local force found the victim badly beaten and with a bloodied face.

In the days after the robbery, the victim’s friend, also British, also had his home burglarised.

His property, in the same village, was ransacked while he was away at an event.

Spain’s Civil Guard is heading up the investigation and is probing whether or not a series of further robberies are all linked to the same group.

The victims have described the men as young and Spanish – according to their accents, given that they wore masks – who seem to know the area and escape routes well.