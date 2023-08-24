AS Open Frontiers Real Estate founders, we’re your companions on the journey to owning your dream property in Sotogrande. For first-time buyers, navigating Spanish real estate might seem daunting. That’s why we’ve distilled the process into a concise guide.



Founders Ben Buyl and Michael Norton

Step 1: Put forward an offer.

Choose your haven and secure it with an offer accepted by the seller.



Step 2: Private Contract

Signing the Private Purchase Contract is pivotal. A lawyer is recommended to ensure accuracy and handle property conveyance. Resale properties typically require a 10% payment. ‘Off Plan’ developments can vary from 20% to 40%.

Step 3: Completion

Completion seals your ownership. We facilitate the process, arranging dates, and providing translations during signing.

Costs to Consider

Allocate 11-15% of the purchase price for expenses, covering taxes, VAT, notary costs, lawyer fees, and agency commission. Registering the property within 30 days after completion is vital.

Documents Needed

Passport/ID and National Identification Number (NIE) are essential. Foreign or Spanish company purchases require specific documentation.

Our Pledge to You

With 25+ years in Sotogrande Real Estate, Open Frontiers is your experienced partner. We speak English, Spanish, Dutch, French, and German, ensuring seamless communication. We’ve exclusively represented numerous developments. 80% of our buyers return, and referrals drive most clients.

We’re Award-Winning, recognized by the International Property Awards. Our Knight Frank partnership underscores credibility, while AIPP membership reflects ethical practices.

More than agents, we’re lifestyle creators. Our after-sales service reflects dedication to your satisfaction. With unwavering faith in Sotogrande’s real estate potential, we, Ben Buyl and Michael Norton, offer vast industry experience. Join us on this Sotogrande journey, and live the lifestyle this unique enclave offers.

