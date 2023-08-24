FOUR PEOPLE lost their lives on the roads in Malaga in the early hours of Thursday, in two separate accidents.

According to Spanish online daily El Confidencial, the incidents took place in Malaga city and the municipality of Coin.

Both accidents involved collisions between a number of vehicles, and in one case caused a fire that left the cars completely burnt out.

The news site reported that the first accident took place at around 2.20am on the A-7 motorway in Malaga, after a van and a car collided.

Two people who were left trapped in their vehicle, a man and a woman, died from their injuries. Two other men were left with injuries.

Around an hour later, the second incident took place on the A-355, near to Coin. That accident involved two cars, one of which was stationary at the time of the collision.

El Confidencial reported that one of the vehicles involved caught fire, costing the lives of the two occupants.

According to the most recent figures from the DGT traffic authority, 675 people died on Spain’s roads between January 1 and August 15. That figure is 5% down on the same period the year before.

