Huge new Mercadona will open in Estepona within days – all you need to know

HERE’S all you need to know as Estepona prepares to open its huge new Mercadona in just a few days.

The Costa del Sol town already has multiple branches of the supermarket chain.

But none as big as this new venture.

The 190 parking space venue will open on Monday, May 6.

Photo: Cordon Press

Located on Calle Italia, the store is next to the BP garage as you take the road towards the industrial estate.

The new opening will also see the closure of the nearby Avenida Juan Carlos I store.

Mercadona first opened in Valencia in 1977 as a family butchers.

Since then, it has become one of Spain’s biggest supermarkets, with over 100,000 employees across 1,650 stores across Spain and Portugal.

It is the fifth cheapest supermarket in the country after Family Cash, Alcampo, Supeco and Consum.

