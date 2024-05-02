3 May, 2024 @ 13:49
2 May, 2024 @ 16:02
1 min read

Huge new Mercadona will open in Estepona within days – all you need to know

by
Vila Nova de Gaia, 07/07/2019 - This morning, the opening of the Mercadona de Canidelo store opened. (FÃ¡bio Poço / Global Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 26788650

HERE’S all you need to know as Estepona prepares to open its huge new Mercadona in just a few days. 

The Costa del Sol town already has multiple branches of the supermarket chain. 

But none as big as this new venture. 

The 190 parking space venue will open on Monday, May 6. 

READ MORE: Mercadona breaks all-time record as profits soar past €1 BILLION following expansions in Spain, Portugal and online

Photo: Cordon Press

Located on Calle Italia, the store is next to the BP garage as you take the road towards the industrial estate. 

The new opening will also see the closure of the nearby Avenida Juan Carlos I store.

Mercadona first opened in Valencia in 1977 as a family butchers.

READ MORE: Mercadona’s new biscuits which resemble a hugely popular Australian treat go viral – as TikToker reveals ‘trick’ to eating them

Since then, it has become one of Spain’s biggest supermarkets, with over 100,000 employees across 1,650 stores across Spain and Portugal.

It is the fifth cheapest supermarket in the country after Family Cash, Alcampo, Supeco and Consum.

READ MORE: Save hundreds on perfumes in Spain: These are the Mercadona ‘clones’ of big name brands starting from just €2.35

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

