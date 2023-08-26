THREE British tourists have been arrested after a woman was allegedly drugged and raped at a hotel in Magaluf.

The trio were arrested on Friday as they attempted to board a flight to Manchester, reports Ultima Hora.

The alleged attack happened at the BH Mallorca, the same hotel where a holidaymaker this month claimed she was ‘gang raped’ by eight men.

The latest victim, also British, is said to have met one of the alleged attackers via a social media platform.

She agreed to go to his room but immediately began feeling unwell after being slipped a ‘chemical substance’, it is claimed.

It was then that the two other suspects are alleged to have arrived at the scene.

The woman claims two of the men raped her while a third witnessed the incident without intervening.

She was treated in Son Espases hospital while tests are set to determine what substance she was allegedly drugged with.

The three suspects were arrested minutes before boarding their flight back to the UK.