GIBRALTAR’S government says it will toughen up passport border checks next week after Spain introduced a new regime without warning on Thursday.

They have promised a ‘reciprocal and incremental’ response if no explanation is forthcoming.

The government says that a significant number of passports are being scanned including those held by Gibraltar resident red card holders with some Spanish nationals also being checked.

A statement said that at ‘the height of the summer tourist season’, the new system has ’caused lengthy queues and considerable inconvenience to thousands of people coming into Gibraltar- the vast majority of whom are actually Spanish’.

The government said it ‘deeply regretted’ the situation and ‘will not hesitate to implement new passport and ID card scanning for non-UK nationals as well as new queuing protocols if no changes are forthcoming’.

It’s the latest summer spat between Gibraltar and Spain following the recent boarding of a British boat by Spanish customs officials in Gibraltarian waters.

The mayor of Algeciras meanwhile has asked Spain’s government to take action over fishermen from La Linea being harassed by Gibraltarian authorities in Spanish waters.

