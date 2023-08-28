A MAN who caused chaos in a hotel in Magaluf by pointing at clients with a fake gun has been arrested in Mallorca.

The accused, a Spanish national in his 30s according to Guardia Civil, entered the hotel holding a simulation Glock gun that was very similar to a real one.

“He entered the hotel and started to threaten people by pretending to load the gun and pointing at them,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

Officers confirmed that he caused ‘panic’ and ‘stress’ among the hotel clients, having threatened a number of them.

Photo of the fake Glock. Photo: Guardia Civil.

“He did not have the intention to steal from anyone and he committed the offence for no apparent reason, meaning he probably has a mental health condition,” The agent told this newspaper.

The Guardia added: “When officers arrived at the hotel, he had run away, but after examining CCTV footage, we realised he was an infamous criminal in the area.”

He had previously been caught attempting to assault a number of people in the street with a large-sized firearm a few months earlier.

After conducting a search, officers managed to spot and arrest the man in the municipality of Algaida.

During the arrest, he was carrying the simulation Glock he used at the hotel.

“We seized the fake firearm. It can be confirmed that nobody in the hotel was injured,” the police spokesman told the Olive Press.

