ACCORDING to census data, there are 1,717,504 people living in Malaga; of that, one and a half million of them are currently living with some sort of water restriction measure.

These restrictions range from cutoffs of water supply at night to a reduction in the use of drinking water for some activities.

Of the 103 municipalities in the province, 43 have taken some water-saving measures to combat the drought.

A few weeks ago, the Junta de Andalucia declared that all the municipalities of the Axarquia should reduce the water supply by 20% and that the Guadalhorce-Limonero area and the Western Costa del Sol should save 10%.

Since then, restrictions have been put in place in more municipalities in the entire province.

In some areas, the water supply is cut off to residents during parts of the day.

These restrictions affect 15 towns and almost 110,000 people. The towns include Almachar, Iznate, Benamargosa, Sedella, El Burgo, Casabermeja, and more.

On the other hand, some municipalities have only limited the use of drinking water for a handful of activities.

These areas include Ronda, Fuengirola, Mollina, Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Cartama, Alora, Coin, Pizarra, and Villanueva del Trabuco.

They have prohibited the following activities: washing streets, filling swimming pools, watering gardens, and washing cars with potable water.

