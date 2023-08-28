NATIONAL COURT prosecutors in Madrid have announced a preliminary investigation into suspended RFEF president Luis Rubiales’ forced kiss on World Cup star player Jenni Hermoso a week last Sunday.

The probe revolves around whether or not Rubiales committed a crime of ‘sexual assault’.

A court statement on Monday said: “Prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation to look into facts and would offer Jenni Hermoso a chance to file a law suit to that end.”

The court said it was opening the investigation in light of the ‘unequivocal nature’ of her statements, saying it was necessary ‘to determine their legal significance’

“Given the public statements made by Jennifer Hermoso, the sexual act she was subjected to by Rubiales was not consensual,” the court statement added.

Lawyers would also contact the player to offer her the option of legal action, giving her the chance to contact National Court prosecutors within 15 days for information about her rights as a victim of an alleged sexual assault- should she wish to file a complaint.

Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss – which has also been condemned by Hermoso’s team mates, several male players, and the Spanish government.

The RFEF have gathered for an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon- just three days after Rubiales told them that he was not resigning.

The next day, the world governing body FIFA, banned him provisionally from all football activity including his REFF role for 90 days as they investigate two infringements of their code of conduct.

One way of flushing Rubiales out could be at a sports court hearing with the National Sports Council meeting today to discuss that option and other sanctions that could be taken against him.

Rubiales does at least have one supporter- his mother.

Angeles Bejar locked herself in her church in the Granada area of Motril on Monday morning saying that she gone on hunger strike until ‘justice was done for her son’ after a ‘bloody, inhumane witch hunt that he had been subjected to’.

