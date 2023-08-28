AN off-duty policeman has saved three kids from drowning in the sea in Castellon province

The Guardia Civil officer, who was spending the day at Grao de Castello beach with his family, spotted three kids that were being swept away by the dangerous current.

“The children were very tired and frightened but the officer, despite the strong wind and swell, managed to first calm them down and then rescue them,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson said.

The agent, in collaboration with two other people that also jumped into the water to save the minors, managed to pull the kids out of the sea.

However, due to the intense effort he had made and the large amounts of water ingested, the exhausted policeman had to be rescued by a lifeboat.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains under medical supervision, but his life is not at risk.

