A PADDLE surf board has been located 15 miles off the coast of Malaga, as the search for its owners, Maxi Ludvik, 29, and Emmanuel Soria, 34, continues.

The pair, who are both from Argentina, have been missing since Sunday off the Huelin beach, when they went out to sea on the craft. They were not carrying mobile phones with them.

The board was located on Monday afternoon by a helicopter, and matches the one provided to the authorities in a photo by relatives of the pair, according to online news site Diario Sur.

A sailboat that was in the area rescued the paddle board from the water. It was found to have a thermos flask attached to it containing the drink mate.

The authorities said that this confirms it belonged to Ludvik and Soria, given that they told relatives they were going to go out on the paddle board to watch the sunrise and drink herbal tea.

The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon when Ludvik failed to turn up for work at an ice cream shop. Sunday saw high winds in the area, with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour, according to Diario Sur.

In nearby Estepona, a young woman had to be rescued while out on a paddle board due to the weather conditions, along with her father-in-law who was trying to reach her.

