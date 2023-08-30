A POPULAR beach has been temporarily closed by the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria city council after faecal bacteria was found to have contaminated the water, raising concern for public safety.

Official warnings have been issued for Las Alcaravaneras beach due to the high levels of dangerous bacteria.

Local authorities have constructed signs, and swimmers are prohibited until at least August 31.

The abnormal levels were discovered during a weekly analysis of the city’s beaches.

Enterococcus, the bacteria strain that has been found, includes more than 17 different species, yet only a handful cause problems for humans.

Signs and symptoms caused by the bacteria include headaches, rashes, fevers, and vomiting.

The situation isn’t isolated, as dangerous levels of bacteria were also found in Kent, England, along with Phos-on-Sea and Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Health warnings have been increasing throughout the UK and Spain.

Just last month, the UK saw 54 beaches on a “sewage pollution alert”.

READ MORE: