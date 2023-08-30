TWO dead bodies have been found by a recreational boat near the coast of Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol.

The corpses were spotted 8 miles south of the famous town and Maritime Rescue has confirmed the deceased are from North Africa.

An autopsy will be carried out, probably today, to identify the cause of death.

No more information regarding the identity of the two victims has been revealed yet.

“It is possible that they were immigrants but there is an open investigation to find out their identity,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The tragic discovery comes as an extensive search patrol is underway to find the two Argentinian men who disappeared on Sunday morning after going into the sea off Huelin beach, in Malaga.

The two friends were going on a paddle board to watch the sunrise and drink herbal tea, but they never came back.

A sailboat that was in the area rescued the paddle board from the water yesterday, which was found to have a thermos flask attached to it containing the drink mate.

Authorities confirmed the said craft belonged to the pair, as the search continues.

“For the moment, there are no updates regarding the disappearance of the two Argentinans,” the Guardia’s representative confirmed.

