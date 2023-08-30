2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 370,000

Finestrat, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 370,000

This exceptional 2 bedroom flat is located in Finestrat, a prestigious residential area of the Costa Blanca. Its total constructed area is 150m2, of which 147m2 are usable, spread over 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You enter the flat directly into the open plan living room with dining area and kitchen. Enjoy the panoramic views from the floor to ceiling windows that open onto a large sunny terrace. Behind the living room there are 2 spacious bedrooms, one with ensuite bathroom and the other with bathroom. Each bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and panoramic sliding windows that open onto a lovely… See full property details