RESIDENTS suffering the worst of the ongoing extreme weather in Spain have revealed the moment they received emergency texts from their regional governments.

Madrid and Valencia are among the autonomous communities to trial the alert system, which is sent to all mobile phones in areas most at risk from rainfall, storms and hail.

In videos shared online, phones can be heard making a loud alarm sound as a message warning them of weather alerts in place flashes up on the screen.

Much of Spain is experiencing heavy rainfall and stormy conditions today due to an area of high depression known as a DANA.

Madrid and Toledo are on red alert, the highest possible, due to the high volume of rainfall expected.

Videos emerging from both regions show streets turned into rapids, as large dumpster bins are carried down stream while bashing into cars.

It comes amid reports of delays to flights in the Balearics due to the harsh weather conditions.

Ibiza is on orange alert, the second highest, while much of Mallorca is on yellow alert.

The scheduled La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla FC had to be suspended due to the rain.